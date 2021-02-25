State Senate Majority Leader Says Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Deeply Disturbing'

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is the latest to weigh in on the allegations of sexual harassment that have been levied against Gov. Andrew Cuomo by a former aide as some lawmakers in the state are calling for an investigation into the matter.

This week, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan came forward with accusations against the governor that included claims of inappropriate comments, touching, and an unprompted kiss on the lips in his Manhattan office.

Coupled with the ongoing nursing home scandal, the response has been swift and harsh against Cuomo, with some calling for an internal investigation, and others demanding he resigns or else face impeachment.

“This is deeply disturbing,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Clearly, there is no place for this type of behavior in the workplace or anywhere else.”

“Harassment in the workplace of any kind should not be tolerated," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, also a Democrat, added.

Boylan first accused Cuomo of harassment late last year, calling the workplace “toxic.” Cuomo denied the allegations, and his staff denied it again following the new claims.

"Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has," Cuomo told reporters then. "But it's just not true.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 24 following the release of Boylan’s blog, Cuomo Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard again denied the allegations, calling them “quite simply false.”

“In Ms. Boylan's latest blog post, she opens up with a story about a plane trip in October 2017,” she said. “There was no flight where Lindsey was alone with the governor, a single press aide, and a NYS Trooper.”

