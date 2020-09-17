Vulnerable Man With Ties To Westchester Reported Missing

Seen him?

Police agencies in the region are attempting to locate a missing vulnerable man with ties to the area.

An alert was issued for 53-year-old Noel Smith, who was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 14.

Smith, who suffers from schizophrenia, is known to frequent Mount Vernon, Fordham, and the Bronx. He’s been described as being 5-foot-8 with a medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, and a moustache.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2500 or local police.

