Twindemic? Hudson Valley Flu Cases On Rise: Here Are Most Affected Counties

A “twindemic” could be on the horizon for Hudson Valley residents as the region begins to grapple with a rise in flu cases as New York contends with the winter surge of new COVID-19 infections.

In the latest update from the Department of Health, New York recorded 2,871 cases of influenza out of more than 64,000 tests that were conducted, marking the “third week that widespread activity has been reported following one week of regional activity.”

The Hudson Valley has seen among the most cases in the state, with all but one county in the region reporting more than 10 new flu cases per 100,000 residents, among the most in New York State.

Just Ulster County has avoided that designation, with local health departments recording between 5 and 9.99 cases per 100,000 residents.

According to health officials, 12 more counties in New York have reported a case of influenza, bringing the total to 59 statewide, according to the Department of Health.

The hardest-hit areas, with more than 10 cases per 100,000 population, by county, include:

Orange;

Westchester;

Putnam;

Dutchess;

Sullivan;

Rockland;

Suffolk;

Nassau;

Essex;

Clinton;

Oneida;

Otsego;

Chenango;

Madison;

Broome;

Tioga;

Tomkins;

Cortland;

Onondaga;

Schuyler;

Seneca;

Ontario;

Wayne;

Monroe;

Niagara;

Chautauqua;

Cattaraugus.

Statewide, there are now 151 patients being treated for laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza, an 89 percent increase from the previous update from the Department of Health.

No influenza-related pediatric deaths have been reported so far during the current flu season.

The term “twindemic” was coined by a New York Times writer in August 2020 during the heart of the pandemic, after a doctor cautioned about a severe flu season that coincided with a fresh surge of new COVID-19 infections, similar to the spike seen both this and last winter.

A breakdown of confirmed cases of the flu, by age group during the 2021-22 season:

0-4: 747;

5-17: 1,449;

18-49: 3,589;

50-64: 440;

65+: 342.

The Department of Health estimates that flu has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses each year in the United States and several deaths. Of those illnesses, an estimated 9 percent were hospitalized.

According to the CDC, the flu infects the respiratory tract. “As the infection progresses, the body’s immune system responds to fight the virus.

"This results in inflammation that can trigger respiratory symptoms such as a cough and sore throat. The immune system response can also trigger fever and cause muscle or body aches.

"When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, they can spread influenza viruses in respiratory droplets to people who are nearby.

"People might also get flu by touching a contaminated surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose.”

The complete latest update on influenza in New York State from the Department of Health can be found here.

