Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pleasantville Daily Voice serves Pleasantville, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pleasantville Daily Voice serves Pleasantville, NY

Nearby Towns

News

Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time Set To Start

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend.
Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Get set to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time will begin again this weekend.

On Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. clocks will move forward one hour to Sunday, March 13, 3 a.m.

This means the sun will set an hour later on Sunday than the day before.

Across the nation, firefighters use Daylight Savings Time as a time to remind people to check their fire alarms and replace the device’s batteries. In general, fire alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

In addition to the fire detectors, fire officials said people should check their carbon monoxide detectors as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pleasantville Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.