COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection-Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley saw a slight dip in its COVID-19 infection rate, though the region remains concerned about new variants of the virus.

According to the latest update from the state Department of Health, the positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested was down slightly to 3.50 as the statewide rate rose from 3.13 percent to 3.18 percent.

In the Hudson Valley, two new virus-related deaths were reported in Orange County, with one in both Ulster and Westchester counties.

Other new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Bronx (four), Suffolk, and Queens (three), Nassau County (two), with single deaths in Chautauqua, Erie, Fulton, Kings, Manhattan, Niagara, Oneida, Richmond, and St. Lawrence counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 26, according to the state Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 4.22 percent (up .25 percent);

Long Island: 4.15 percent (up .23 percent);

Capital Region: 4.10 percent (down .06 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.06 percent (up .07 percent);

North Country: 4.04 percent (down .36 percent);

Central New York: 4.00 percent (down .18 percent);

Western New York: 3.79 percent (up .11 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.50 percent (down .01 percent);

: 3.50 percent (down .01 percent); Southern Tier: 3.16 percent (down .07 percent);

New York City: 2.55 percent (up .03 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 215 new (136,137 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 114 (51,564);

Dutchess: 102 (31,643);

Ulster: 66 (15,088);

Rockland: 48 (48,943);

Sullivan: 33 (7,225);

Putnam: 29 (11,232).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Aug. 27:

Westchester: 2,304;

Rockland: 762;

Orange County: 735;

Dutchess: 463;

Ulster: 262;

Putnam: 94;

There were 160,554 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 26, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 5,407 newly confirmed infections for a 3.37 percent daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Forty-eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated reached 2,191 statewide, up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 27, 1,362,726 (3,889 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,211,833 (2,801 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As we approach back to school season, it's crucial to keep our children, teachers, and other school staff in our minds and get vaccinated," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"The vaccine is the best option we have when it comes to keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you haven't already, go out and get your vaccination as soon as you can."

