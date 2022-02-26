Alert Issued For Scammers Asking For Personal Contact Information

Potential pet owners in Westchester are being cautioned of a scam making the rounds involving opportunistic fraudsters attempting to gain the personal information of those looking to adopt an animal.

The SPCA of Westchester issued an alert after receiving reports of at least two scammers who have been reaching out to people asking for a deposit and personal contact information after they show interest in adopting a new pet.

According to the SPCA, the scammers have been targeting those who have shown interest in the organization’s adoptable pets through posts on social media.

Officials noted that the SPCA does not ask for deposits, and one should only reply to messages or emails that are directly from the organization, not an outside source.

“Please note, we do not text message with potential adopters and if you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the SPCA, it should be a valid SPCA number,” they added.

