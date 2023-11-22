New Eatery Celebrates Soft Launch In Pleasantville: Come 'Bask In Moody Decor'

Crawdaddy's Creole Kitchen, located in Pleasantville at 68 Wheeler Ave., opened to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the eatery's owners announced.

Although the restaurant is still finalizing its menu, visitors who stop by will be able to enjoy plenty of New Orleans-inspired menu items such as Po' Boy sandwiches, crawfish mac & cheese, fried oysters, shrimp jambalaya, and seafood gumbo.

Those looking to grab a drink can also stop by the restaurant's "Voodoo Lounge" and "bask in the moody decor," the owners said in a social media post.

The eatery currently opens from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dining and is only accepting reservations for parties of six or more. More menu items are being planned as well, including beignets.

"We’ll be adding more of your NOLA favorites to our menu soon, but for now, we’re excited to share a little bit of New Orleans with you," the owners wrote in a post.

Check back to Daily Voice for details about the eatery's official grand opening.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville and receive free news updates.