Popular New Hudson Valley Restaurant Announces Temporary Closure

A restaurant in the area known for its fantastic views of both a golf course and the mountains has temporarily closed.

The popular Ulster County eatery, Maggie Mae's, located in New Paltz, announced on Facebook on Monday, Jan. 10 that it has closed for the season.

Although the owners did not give a reason for the closure, they did say they plan to reopen on Friday, March 11 in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The owners thanked patrons for their support during the restaurant's first year and promised to return.

The restaurant is known for its expansive views of a golf course and the Shawangunk Mountains and has become a popular spot for a lazy lunch or dinner.

