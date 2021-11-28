Contact Us
Pleasantville Daily Voice serves Pleasantville, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pleasantville Daily Voice serves Pleasantville, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: New Variant's 50 Mutations Make It Different From Original Virus, NIH Director Says
Lifestyle

NY Native Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Andrew H. Walker

Lindsay Lohan is getting married.

The 35-year-old actress, who was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island, announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned photos posted on Instagram, showing her engagement ring, and tagging Shammas in the post. 

According to a report from People, Shammas is Credit Suisse's assistant vice president, and he lives in Dubai.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.