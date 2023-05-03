Jacob Burns Film Center Completes Renovations In Pleasantville: Here's What Changed

The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, located at 364 Manville Rd. (Route 117), announced the completion of their refurbishment project on Monday, May 1, according to the Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce.

The project, which was undertaken over the last few months, adds plush new seats, increased legroom and accessibility, new handrails, and updated hearing loop technology.

A video showing the extensive work and resulting changes was posted by the theater on social media.

The project focused on the three ground-floor theaters, the owners said.

"We're thrilled to announce that we have now completed these major improvements—stop by soon to see it for yourself!" they added.

The Film Center is a nonprofit theater with five screens in total, and celebrates film as "a vehicle for entertainment, education, and inspiration," according to the theater's website.

