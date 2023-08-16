Mostly Cloudy 75°

Construction Worker Dies From Fall At Residence In Pleasantville: Police

A construction worker was killed on the job after falling from a residence in Northern Westchester. 

The incident happened on Sunnyside Avenue in Pleasantville, police said.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15 just before 8 a.m., when Pleasantville Police were alerted that a construction worker had been injured at a private home on Sunnyside Avenue. 

Authorities then responded to the residence immediately along with paramedics and found that the man had suffered extensive injuries from a fall. 

Although paramedics attempted to give medical aid to the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The man's name and more details about the incident have not yet been released with respect to the worker's family and the homeowner's privacy, according to the department. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

