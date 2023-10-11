15 'Psychologically Disturbed Children' Removed From Pleasantville Treatment Center

The children were removed from the JCAA Westchester Campus located in Pleasantville at 1075 Broadway, which serves as a treatment center for emotionally troubled young people, Mount Pleasant officials announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to officials, the children will instead be reassigned to facilities better equipped to handle them.

The campus, located in the Pleasantville Cottage School building, has garnered outcry from Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi and Police Chief Paul Oliva, who have cited conditions at the center as evidence the campus should close.

During the first six months of 2023 alone, Mount Pleasant Police have responded to over 450 calls at the campus, which included incidents of assaults, fights, vandalism, and suicide and self-harm threats. The department has also had to respond to incidents of psychologically troubled students leaving the campus, according to Oliva.

Between Sunday, Jan. 1, and Thursday, July 20, the town's police department received 911 calls involving 184 runaways ranging in age from 12 to 17, officials said.

The calls have prompted Fulgenzi and Oliva to plead for the campus's closure to state officials.

"For the sake of the children living at the JCCA’s Westchester Campus, I’m thankful that the most psychologically disturbed children have been moved to facilities that are licensed and equipped to treat them," Fulgenzi said in response to the transfer.

Fulgenzi also added, "Now the JCCA must secure its campus to resolve unacceptable runaway and truancy rates. It is morally reprehensible to tolerate a policy that enables 12-year-old children to leave the campus at midnight and roam the streets including in New York City.”

In response to the controversy, JCCA has changed its child intake procedures under the guidance and oversight of the State Office of Children and Family Services, which will also visit the site more often, officials said.

Fulgenzi thanked state officials for helping to bring about these changes.

"I want to thank State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Member MaryJane Shimsky and Commissioner Suzanne Miles-Gusatve for their assistance and leadership in facilitating these initial necessary changes," he said, adding, "We will continue to pursue policies that will increase safety at this troubled campus.”

In a statement, JCCA CEO Ronald Richter addressed the problems brought up by Fulgenzi and Oliva, stating, "We’re not licensed or funded to provide the level of care to children that are psychiatrically sick the way we have them now.”

