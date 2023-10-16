Support Swells For Family Of Beloved Pelham Man After Sudden Death: 'Still In Shock'

The support has come in the form of a GoFundMe page, which was started following the untimely death of Pelham resident Darren Burton, who was known by many in the area for his cheerful attitude and helpful nature.

The fundraiser, created on Friday, Oct. 13 by New Rochelle resident Julia Mosscrop, was started in order to raise money for Burton's family as they come to terms with his loss.

"Darren was one of the most caring, gentle, loving, funny, smartest, and kind people we have ever met," Mosscrop wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "His family and friends are still in shock with his sudden passing."

"Words cannot express the impact Darren had on our lives," Mosscrop added.

Burton had met countless Pelham residents during his many years working in the CVS photo department in the village. His death garnered grief from those who had met him.

"Darren was one of those friendly faces that immediately made Pelham feel like home once I moved to the area," commented Alexa S., who donated to the fundraiser.

April M. also left a comment on the GoFundMe page, calling Burton a "truly sweet, patient, and caring person who we looked forward to seeing."

As of Monday, Oct. 16 around 12:45 p.m., just over $8,900 had been raised out of the fundraiser's $20,000 goal.

Those who wish to contribute to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

More details about memorial services for Burton are expected to be released in the coming days, Mosscrop said.

