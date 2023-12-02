Prize-Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over $18K Sold At Pelham Store

The top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Pelham for the midday drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and was worth $18,037.50, New York Lottery officials announced.

The place where the lucky ticket was bought was identified as the Arnold's Place stationary store located at 7 Fifth Ave.

The winner who bought the ticket was not revealed by lottery officials.

For those wishing to try their luck at playing the game, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.

