Prize-Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over $18K Sold At Pelham Store

Someone out there is more than $18,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a business in Westchester. 

<p>The ticket was bought at Arnold's Place in Pelham.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Pelham for the midday drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and was worth $18,037.50, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The place where the lucky ticket was bought was identified as the Arnold's Place stationary store located at 7 Fifth Ave. 

The winner who bought the ticket was not revealed by lottery officials. 

For those wishing to try their luck at playing the game, Take 5 drawings are televised twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year to claim their prize. 

