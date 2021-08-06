COVID-19: Studies Determine How Effective Moderna Vaccine Is Six Months After Second Dose

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be largely effective six months after Americans receive a second dose, according to recent studies conducted by the pharmaceutical company.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel announced this week that the latest round of studies into the vaccine found that it maintains 93 percent of its efficacy six months after the second dose is administered.

Bancel said that while the vaccine remains effective, it is important to recognize the threat of variants of the virus, specifically the more transmissible Delta variant, which has been rapidly spreading across the country.

Officials are also cautioning that a booster for the Moderna shot could be required before the winter as antibody levels begin to wane.

Moderna said that its studies of three different booster candidates induced robust antibody responses against variants, including the Gamma, Beta, and Delta variants.

“I am proud of the progress our teams at Moderna have made in the past quarter in advancing our development pipeline while addressing a global pandemic and quickly establishing global manufacturing and commercial organizations,” Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna has begun the process of filing for full approval is expected to file with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month.

“We now have mRNA candidates in clinical trials across five therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, cardiovascular, oncology, rare disease, and autoimmune disorders," Bancel added.

“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.”

