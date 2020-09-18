COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There was another slight uptick in newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the state's Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began spreading in New Rochelle more than six months ago, there have now been 37,718 (46 new) confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 610,542 tested.

The percentage of positive results held steady 6.2 percent for the second straight day as of Friday, Sept. 18.

There were no new fatalities, meaning there have been 1,454 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Sept. 18, according to the county's Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,840 (120 active, 6 new);

New Rochelle: 3,279 (54, 5 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,878 (26, 1 new);

White Plains: 1,963 (24, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,341 (11);

Greenburgh: 1,277 (24, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,129 (18, 1 new);

Peekskill: 1,064 (6);

Cortlandt: 975 (9);

Yorktown: 799 (27, 3 new);

Mount Pleasant: 626 (15, 3 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 498 (6);

Eastchester: 472 (3)

Sleepy Hollow: 463 (18);

Harrison: 456 (9);

Somers: 443 (19);

Scarsdale: 383 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 345 (9);

Tarrytown: 316 (7, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 311 (10);

Bedford: 292 (11, 1 new);

New Castle: 245 (25, 3 new);

North Castle: 234 (11);

Rye City: 230 (4);

Elmsford: 218 (4);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (3);

Rye Brook: 200 (4);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (9);

Pelham: 176;

Ossining Town: 165 (3);

North Salem: 155 (2);

Pleasantville: 148 (8);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 145 (3);

Lewisboro: 132 (6);

Pelham Manor: 128 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 127 (7, 1 new);

Ardsley: 104 (2);

Bronxville: 95 (1);

Irvington: 91 (4);

Larchmont: 80 (4);

Buchanan: 45 (1);

Pound Ridge: 30 (1).

Statewide, 9,711,647 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 448,052 testing positive for the virus. There have now been 25,423 COVID-19 fatalities in New York since the pandemic began.

