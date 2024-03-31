The creation of the Westchester County Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce, which will unify efforts to combat shootings, was announced by county officials on Tuesday, March 26.

The task force will work with organizations that are currently working against gun violence and encourage collaboration across these agencies so they can leverage each other's resources.

"Gun violence is not a major problem in Westchester County, but one death or injury due to gun violence is one too many and we are focused on getting to the root of the problem," said County Executive George Latimer.

Latimer continued, "Through the establishment of the Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce, we are taking proactive steps to address this critical issue head-on. By bringing together diverse voices and expertise, we will develop comprehensive strategies to create safer communities for all."

The task force will also work to change social conditions and influences that lead young people to commit gun violence; engage communities in meaningful dialogue about violent incidents, including victims and perpetrators; and develop prevention and intervention strategies.

County officials praised the task force's creation and highlighted its need.

"Yonkers is a relatively safe city for its size, but gun violence is still an issue. A few years ago, there was a shooting in front of my building at Getty Square," said County Legislator Shanae Williams, who joined Latimer in announcing the task force's creation.

Williams added, "This incident made me consider ways to address the problem holistically in my community."

County Legislator James Nolan, who has also been personally affected by gun violence, also stressed the need for the task force.

"As someone who lost their brother to illegal gun violence, I know what its impact on a family and a community looks like," Nolan said, adding, "It is high time for all of us to come together and find a solution to this issue. I look forward to doing anything I can to help make the task force successful."

Those seeking more information about the task force can contact Deputy Director of Operations Emily Saltzman at (914) 995-2912.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pelham and receive free news updates.