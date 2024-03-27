Michaels To Open New Store At Bustling Plaza In Pelham Manor

The arts and craft retail giant has committed to opening a 22,000-square-foot store at Post Road Plaza in Pelham Manor at the intersection of Boston Post Road (Route 1) and Pelham Parkway, commercial real estate firm Levin Management Corporation announced on Tuesday, March 26.

The new store's announcement follows the closing of another nearby Michaels location, and "underscores the strength of this dynamic Westchester County retail corridor," according to Levin Management's senior leasing representative E.J. Moawad.

"Michaels is a terrific addition for Post Road Plaza, which is established as a destination property featuring national brands," Moawad added, also saying that the company "is deeply familiar with the local market and already has a strong customer base here."

The plaza also features a ShopRite grocery store and other popular tenants, including Dave & Buster’s, 24 Hour Fitness, HomeGoods, Lane Bryant, Panera Bread, CityMD Urgent Care, Citibank, and Smashburger.

The firm did not reveal a projected opening date for the new Michaels store. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pelham and receive free news updates.