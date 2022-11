A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $37,000 was sold at a gas station in Westchester County.

The Take 5 ticket was sold in Pelham at the Lincoln Avenue Service Station, located at 50 Lincoln Ave., New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

NY Lottery said the first prize is valued at $37,096.

The winning numbers were 5 9 13 29 31, the lottery said.

