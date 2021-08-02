Juicy Cuts Of Steak Among Extensive Offerings At Highly-Rated Westchester Restaurant

For those searching for a juicy steak meal, this highly-rated Westchester County restaurant might just be a rare find.

Benjamin Steakhouse's White Plains location opened in 2010 after the owners decided to expand due to the success of their Manhattan location. The eatery is located at 610 Hartsdale Road.

The online menu lists a variety of appetizers, including steak tartare, baked clams and a jumbo shrimp cocktail.

The restaurant's steaks are dry-aged in the restaurant's own aging box. The menu includes New York sirloin steak, filet mignon, and the "Benjamin Burger," among other dishes.

For those looking for something on the sweeter side, the dessert menu features New York cheesecake, ice cream, and chocolate mousse cake.

The restaurant has received a four-star rating from more than 475 reviews on Yelp.

"Wow, this place is phenomenal, from the food to the service, cannot say enough great things," Sarine B., of Los Angeles, wrote on Yelp. "Creamed spinach was delicious, steak was perfectly cooked, and the ice cream sundae for dessert was amazing."

The restaurant is open from Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, it is open from noon to 10 p.m.

Learn more on the Benjamin Steakhouse website.

