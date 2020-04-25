COVID-19: Online Tool Helps Westchester Residents See If They Should Be Quarantined, Isolated

Do you need to be quarantined or self-isolated during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak? The Westchester County Department of Health may be able to give you your answer without even leaving the house.

The Department of Health launched its COVID-19 “ Determination Tree ” which poses a series of questions to users to determine whether they are among those who should be tested for the virus.

In total there are seven questions, at which point, users will be prompted with pre-determined advice from health experts based on the answers of the survey.

“The Westchester County Department of Health has added an online tool to help residents determine whether they should be in quarantine, isolation, or exercise caution, depending on their potential exposure to COVID-19,” health officials said. “The tool, known as the ‘COVID Determination Tree,’ will ask a series of questions to help people define if they are subject to an Order of Isolation, an Order of Quarantine, or if it’s recommended that they Self-Quarantine.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 730,656 people tested for COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 271,590 positive cases. In Westchester, there have been 26,633 positive cases which have resulted in nearly 1,000 deaths.

The Westchester County COVID-19 "Determination Tree" can be found here .

