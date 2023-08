The rise in thefts has been happening at the Pelham Metro-North train station, the Village of Pelham Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

In order to avoid being victimized, the department advised commuters to secure their bikes, scooters, and mopeds with a quality lock.

Additionally, the department recommended commuters place Apple AirTag devices on their vehicles in order to have the ability to track them.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pelham and receive free news updates.