Shots Fired On Busy Street In Downtown Peekskill

Police roped off a section of a busy downtown road in Northern Westchester for an investigation after residents heard several gunshots in the area. 

The investigation took place on Main Street in Peekskill. 

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
Ben Crnic
The investigation was conducted early on Friday, July 5 just after midnight on Main Street in Peekskill, where gunshots were heard between North Division Street and Nelson Avenue, according to reports. 

Residents in the area reported hearing at least three of the shots. Investigating officers found at least two shell casings on the road while also using a K9 unit to search for more evidence. 

No victims or suspects were found, according to reports. 

Police have not yet released more information about the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

