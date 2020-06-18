Trio Charged For Fatal Overdose Of 29-Year-Old Area Man

Three men have been arrested in connection with the overdose of a 29-year-old man from heroin laced with fentanyl.

The men, all from Orange County, were arrested by the Ulster County Urgent Narcotics Unit along with the Town of Shawangunk Police Department earlier this month following a lengthy investigation, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

On April 15, the Shawangunk Police responded to a residence for a 911 call for an unconscious, unresponsive male. The person, later identified as Chase T. Coddington, 29, of Wallkill, was determined to have passed away from an overdose of fentanyl.

An investigation over the next few months conducted by URGENT led to the arrests of Humberto A. Borges, 44, of Newburgh as well as the Bronx, and brothers John A. Formisano III, 29, and Neil F. Formisano, 28, both of Wallkill.

Both Formisano’s are alleged to have purchased fentanyl from Borges. John Formisano is then alleged to have provided some of the fentanyl to Coddington, which caused his death, the sheriff's office said.

Borges was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and seventh-degrees.

John Formisano was charged with the felonies of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminally negligent homicide.

Neil Formisano was charged with the felony of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Borges was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail due to being charged with a felony and having two or more prior felony convictions.

Both Formisano’s were released with appearance tickets to reappear in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court on a later date.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.

