I-684 Crash Sends Car Into Woods, Injuring Driver

One lane of I-684 in Northern Westchester was closed due to a single-vehicle crash that injured one person.

The crash took place around 9:21 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, northbound on I-684 in Armonk, when a vehicle overturned and landed in a wooded area, said New York State Police.

According to state police, the right lane of traffic was temporarily closed for removal of the vehicle.

The person received minor injuries, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Currently, there are no existing delays.

