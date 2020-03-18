Contact Us
Breaking News: Sing Sing State Prison Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive, Sparking Concern
Police & Fire

I-684 Crash Sends Car Into Woods, Injuring Driver

Kathy Reakes
One lane of I-684 in Ossining is closed due to a crash.

One lane of I-684 in Northern Westchester was closed due to a single-vehicle crash that injured one person.

The crash took place around 9:21 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, northbound on I-684 in Armonk, when a vehicle overturned and landed in a wooded area, said New York State Police.

According to state police, the right lane of traffic was temporarily closed for removal of the vehicle.

The person received minor injuries, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Currently, there are no existing delays.

