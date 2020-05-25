25-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Two Kids On Board Crashes Car In Westchester, Police Say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a single-vehicle crash in which he allegedly was driving drunk at twice the legal limit with two small children in the vehicle.

The crash took place in Westchester County around 5:10 p.m., on I-95, in Rye, said the New York State Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Connecticut resident Bryan J. Salbador, 25, of New Haven, was allegedly found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 5-year old and 11-month old child in the car, state police said.

The children were turned over to a responsible adult and Salbador was taken into custody and processed where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent.

Salbador was charged with aggravated DWI with a child in a vehicle.

He was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Rye Court on Friday, May 29.

