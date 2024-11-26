Over 100 Assault Weapons, Guns Turned In At Buyback Event In Peekskill

A total of 103 guns were collected during the buyback event held in Peekskill on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the United Methodist Church of Peekskill, the New York Attorney General's Office announced.

This included 68 handguns; 19 long guns; and 9 assault weapons, officials said, adding that the office has removed more than 8,300 guns from New York communities since 2019.

"Every one of the guns collected today is a step in the right direction to help safeguard New Yorkers from gun violence," said Attorney General Letitia James, who continued, "Gun buyback events empower members of the local community to turn in unwanted firearms with no questions asked, and to be a part of the solution to gun violence."

No questions were asked about those who dropped off the weapons, officials said.

