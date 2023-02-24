Retired Police Lieutenant From Peekskill Dies: Was 'Well Liked'

A beloved retired police lieutenant from Northern Westchester who started numerous community programs during his career has died.

Conrad Eschenberg, who served with the Peekskill Police Department for 25 years, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the age of 69, according to his obituary page.

A graduate of Mahopac High School in 1972, Eschenberg started his career with Peekskill PD in May 1978 and rose through the ranks, earning a promotion to Sergeant in April 1988 and becoming a Lieutenant in December 1998. He then retired in 2003.

During his time with the department, Eschenberg was "well-liked" and was one of the first officers to start community policing programs in the city, including youth boxing classes, according to Peekskill PD.

A friend of Eschenberg who once served in the department with him, Steve Popp, said that he would never forget him.

"I want to thank him for protecting me during those countless times that we handled emergency-type calls for if he were not there, the outcomes could have been so much different," Popp said in a message on Eschenberg's obituary page.

