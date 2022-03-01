Westchester Woman Faces Child Porn Charges

A Westchester County woman is one of two people facing child pornography charges following an investigation.

Dilicia Aguirre-Orellana, age 22, of Yonkers, and 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera, of Brooklyn, were both charged with production and receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to an announcement on Monday, Feb. 28, from Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Aguirre-Orellana was also charged with possession of child pornography, Williams said.

Rivera was arrested on or about Saturday, Feb. 26, and Aguirre-Orellana was arrested on or about Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to the announcement.

“Allegedly at the behest of Jonathan Rivera, Dilicia Aguirre-Orellana is accused of one of the most heinous acts imaginable – the sexual assault of prepubescent children – including the sexual abuse and video recording of her four-year-old son," Williams said. "The harm that child sex abuse can inflict on the most innocent of victims is something no child should bear. We believe there may be more victims of these alleged crimes, and implore anyone who may have information helpful to law enforcement to please call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

Aguirre-Orellana was also charged in Westchester County with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal sexual act, Williams said.

The US Attorney's Office asked people to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI if they have encountered Rivera or someone using the following social media usernames associated with Rivera's social media accounts:

Jriv3ra718

Jriv3ra11

Jaid3nrivera718

Thebrimbrothers

Jano59fifty

Nathan

