Man Convicted Of Raping 9-Year-Old In Area

A Putnam County man will face up to 25 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of raping a child repeatedly.

Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Thursday, March 12, that Mahopac resident Khori Salmon, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape and course of sexual conduct against a child dating back to incidents that began in 2018.

Tendy said that Salmon’s course of sexual conduct against his child victim began when he resided in the Bronx, where he sexually abused the 9-year-old victim.

Salmon moved to Putnam County in 2017, and his abuse continued, cumulating in the rape of the then 12-year-old victim on two occasions in his residence in January 2018.

According to Tendy, Det. Frank Chibbaro, Det. Michael Sheil, and Det. Sgt. Michael Nagle of the Carmel Police Department investigated and arrested Salmon on the charges, and Putnam DA Senior Investigator Michael Benvie, the NYPD, and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office collaborated throughout this case.

“I have to commend the incredible courage and resolve of the young victim throughout this terrible ordeal. We will always vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who harms our children,” Tendy said. “And I want to especially thank the jury for reaching a just verdict.”

Salmon is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 6, when he will face a maximum term of 25 years in prison.

