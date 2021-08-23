COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Increases; New Breakdown By County

The Hudson Valley continues to have one of the lowest positive infection rates in New York, though the number is back on the rise as new variants of the virus emerge.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley fluctuated, from 3.40 percent on Friday, Aug. 20, down to 3.36 percent the following day before spiking back up to 3.49 percent on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Comparatively, statewide, the average infection rate is back on the rise, from 3.12 percent to 3.16 percent in the same time frame.

One new virus-related death was recorded in Orange County.

Three new virus-related deaths were recorded in Suffolk, bringing the total to 3,443, while Nassau saw two new fatalities, as the death toll rose to 3,204.

Seven new deaths were recorded in Kings County, five in Queens, three in Suffolk, two each in the Bronx, Nassau, and Monroe counties.

Single deaths were reported in Allegany, Cayuga, Madison, New York, Orange, Warren, and Wayne counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 22, according to the state Department of Health:

Central New York: 4.61 percent (up .06 percent);

North Country: 4.25 percent (up .02 percent);

Capital Region: 4.20 percent (down .04 percent);

Long Island: 4.01 percent (down .04 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.91 percent (down .16 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.71 percent (up .32 percent);

Western New York: 3.61 percent (up .14 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.49 percent (up .13 percent);

: 3.49 percent (up .13 percent); Southern Tier: 3.23 percent (down .03 percent);

New York City: 2.55 percent.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on Aug. 22, by county:

Westchester: 154 new (135,600 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 96 (51,280);

Dutchess: 63 (31,403);

Ulster: 38 (14,948);

Rockland: 33 (38,767);

Sullivan: 25 (7,168);

Putnam: 14 (11,176).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Aug. 23:

Westchester: 2,303;

Rockland: 761;

Orange County: 734;

Dutchess: 463;

Ulster: 260;

Putnam: 94;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 101,685 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 22, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,816 newly confirmed infections for a 3.75 percent daily infection rate.

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated reached 2,017 statewide, up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 59.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 23, 1,351,471 (1,428 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,203,995 (1,004 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The Delta variant is a very serious threat, and we see that in the numbers here in New York and across the nation," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his final update before leaving office. "When this virus first wreaked havoc on our communities, we showed the world what it means to be 'New York Tough' - as well as loving and smart.

"We got through the worst of this crisis by being loving and caring to one another, but now we need to be smart and make sure everyone gets vaccinated," he continued. "If you still need to get your shot, please do so immediately.

"The faster you do that, the faster we will defeat this beast and put COVID behind us once and for all."

