Peekskill Firefighter Serving In Navy Hospitalized After Boating Accident

A firefighter from Northern Westchester who is currently serving in the US Navy was seriously injured after a boating accident while on patrol.

Rico Suarez, a member of the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department, was injured in the accident while on patrol in the state of Washington, according to an announcement by the department from Sunday, Jan. 22.

He is now in the hospital healing from a broken arm and internal bleeding. He is likely to be released after a week, and will then begin rehabilitation, he told the department.

"Get better soon Rico and thank you for your service," members of the fire department said.

Several members of the Peekskill community sent kind words about Suarez's recovery in the comments section of the post, including the Peak Community Church.

"Praying for a complete & speedy recovery," the church said.

