Man Nabbed For Firing Gunshot During Fight In Peekskill: Police

The man's arrest resulted from an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 15 around 3:15 p.m., when Peekskill Police officers responded to the 500 block of Nelson Avenue, where gunshots were reported, according to Lt. Adam Renwick.

An investigation into the incident later determined that a shot had been fired during an altercation at the location, Renwick said.

A day later, on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, the alleged shooter was apprehended by Peekskill detectives, who were also able to recover an illegally possessed semiautomatic 9MM pistol, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as Peekskill resident David Gaetan, is now in police custody and was arraigned in the City of Peekskill Court later on Wednesday.

The investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

