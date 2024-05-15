The incident happened on Tuesday, May 14 around 3:10 p.m., when a woman was assaulted inside a Peekskill apartment at 900 South St., according to Peekskill Police.

Arriving officers found a 56-year-old victim with severe injuries who was soon taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The suspect, identified as Haseem Jenkins, was found at the scene and taken into custody by responding officers. He is now charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault.

The investigation into the attack is now underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Peekskill Police at 914-737-8000 or to email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

