Fugitive Wanted In Shooting Tracked Down, Arrested In Peekskill: Police

North Carolina resident Giovanni Wilson of Greenville was arrested in Peekskill on Friday, Jan. 12 after being tracked to a residence in the city, Westchester County Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Wilson had been wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Greenville in December. Following this incident, he fled North Carolina and attempted to hunker down in Peekskill.

However, an investigation conducted by the Westchester County Police Warrant-Fugitive Unit soon resulted in authorities tracking Wilson down. Once his specific location was identified, a warrant for his arrest was secured from the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

Because of Wilson's history as a gang member and his record of weapons-related offenses, tactical officers from the department's Special Response Team were deployed to arrest him. Wilson surrendered without incident once he was surrounded, police said.

Following his arrest, Wilson waived extradition in court and is now expected to soon be returned to North Carolina, where he faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. More details about the shooting incident he was involved with were not released.

