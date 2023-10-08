Duo Nabbed After Firing Shot During Armed Robbery In Peekskill: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4 just before 2:40 a.m., when officers responded to an armed robbery in Peekskill on the 300 block of Highland Avenue.

According to Peekskill Police Lt. Adam Renwick, an investigation into the incident determined that a shot had been fired while the robbery had been taking place. The specific location of the robbery was not identified by authorities.

Hours later, around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers found and apprehended Peekskill resident Jarron Sligh in connection with the incident, also finding an illegally possessed firearm during the arrest, Renwick said.

The next day, on Thursday, Oct. 5, Sligh was arraigned in the City of Peekskill Court and charged with:

First-degree robbery;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree resisting governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

Sligh was then remanded to Westchester County Jail.

The second suspect, identified as Peekskill resident David Herbin, was arrested on Thursday around 8:20 a.m. and arraigned in the City of Peekskill Court on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Herbin was then also remanded to Westchester County Jail, Renwick said.

The investigation into the armed robbery is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or to email arenwick@peekskillpolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

