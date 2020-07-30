CVS Pharmacy Opens New Location In Westchester

A brand-new CVS has opened up in a busy Westchester city just steps away from its predecessor in the heart of town.

CVS Pharmacy launched the location at 577 North Ave. in New Rochelle, replacing the former CVS that was located at 625 North Avenue.

The new CVS in “The Rockwell” joins locations further down at 222 North Ave., at 1296 North Ave., on Main Street. and on Weyman Avenue in New Rochelle.

CVS will occupy 13,200-square-feet of the development's 22,000-square-feet devoted to ground floor retail. The business is opening its newest location on schedule, despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Officials said in a release announcing the opening that the new location “includes a convenient, clean and safe drive-thru, a greater assortment of healthier foods, expanded customer-driven personalization, convenient access to trends and coveted brands, free pharmacy delivery, and more, all designed to enhance the customer experience and make it even easier for them to get and stay healthy.”

