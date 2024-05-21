A top-prize-winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $35,001 was sold for the drawing on Tuesday evening, May 14 in Peekskill, New York Lottery officials announced.

Officials added that the winning ticket was bought at Friend's Valley Brook Market at 1053 Main St. (Route 202).

If you're looking to try your luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

