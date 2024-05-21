Fog/Mist 44°

$35K Ticket Sold At Peekskill's Friend's Valley Brook Market

One lucky visitor to a Northern Westchester deli walked away with much more than a sandwich. 

The winning ticket was sold at Friend's Vallet Brook Market in Peekskill. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
A top-prize-winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $35,001 was sold for the drawing on Tuesday evening, May 14 in Peekskill, New York Lottery officials announced. 

Officials added that the winning ticket was bought at Friend's Valley Brook Market at 1053 Main St. (Route 202). 

If you're looking to try your luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. 

