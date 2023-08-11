Roadwork Alert: Route 9W To Close In Nyack

The northbound side of Route 9W is expected to close between Shadyside Avenue and South Broadway in the Village of Nyack on Saturday, Aug. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for sign repairs, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Inclimate weather could prohibit the repairs, in which case the road will remain open.

Drivers can expect delays and should follow detour signs in the area. Those who live in the area will be able to get home, however.

Speeding fines are doubled in a work zone so residents are asked to slow down and drive responsibly. Drivers' licenses may be suspended if they acquire two or more speeding violations in a work zone.

