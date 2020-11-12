Teen Male, Female Charged In Gunpoint Robbery Of Woman In Rockland

A teen and his companion were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in Rockland County.

The incident took place around 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, when the Ramapo Police received a 911 call from a woman claiming she had just been robbed at gunpoint on Harmony Road in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo, police said.

Patrol officers responded and located a 19-year-old Spring Valley teen near the scene that after a short investigation, was identified as the suspect in this incident.

A search found the teen was in possession of a BB gun and proceeds belonging to the victim, police said.

He was arrested and transported to the police department for processing.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect’s girlfriend, an 18-year-old from Spring Valley, was also involved in the crime, police said.

The female turned herself into RPD and was placed under arrest.

The male was charged with:

two counts of robbery

conspiracy

criminal possession of stolen property

menacing

criminal possession of a weapon

The female was charged with one count of robbery and conspiracy.

Both are currently being held at RPD awaiting arraignment.

The department was assisted on the scene by Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

