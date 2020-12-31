Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Rockland Man Arrested For DWI At More Than Twice Legal Limit Following Crash

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo police arrested a city man for alleged DWI following a traffic crash.
A Rockland County man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk during a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Ramapo Police said the crash took place around 1:55 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, on Kantrowitz Lande in the Town of Ramapo. 

Officers on the scene conducted an investigation and determined that one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Monsey was placed under arrest for DWI. 

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was transported to RPD where he was processed and charged with:

  • DWI
  •  DWI .08 percent
  • Aggravated DWI more than .18 percent B.A.C. 

The man was released without bail in conformance with the NYS Bail Reform.

