COVID-19: These Are Symptoms You Will Most Likely Get First, New Research Reveals
Police & Fire

Photos: Two Hospitalized After Crash At Rockland Intersection

Zak Failla
Two were hospitalized after crashing in a busy Ramapo intersection. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Two were injured in Rockland County after crashing at a busy intersection, police said.

A driver was t-boned at the intersection of Route 59 and College Road in Ramapo early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 11 when a driver sped through the traffic light.

Police said that the drivers of the two vehicles were treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash forced a temporary closure of the intersection as police investigated the incndent and cleared the scene. Both drivers have since been released from the hospital. 

