Man Drives SUV Into Back Of Trailer Parked On Rockland Roadway

Kathy Reakes
A driver of a silver SUV drove into the back of a trailer parked on the roadway. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The trailer that was hit. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A man drove into the back of a trailer that was parked in a Rockland roadway, damaging the vehicles, but with no injuries.

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, Dec. 8, when the Ramapo Police responded to a vehicle crash on Dolson Road.

According to police, the driver of a silver SUV drove into the back of the trailer which was parked on the roadway. 

There were no injuries, and no summonses were issued as a result of this crash.

