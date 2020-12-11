Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Woman

Police are asking for the public help locating a Spring Valley woman who has been missing since August.

Kelly Kaps, 39, was last seen on Aug. 14 in Paterson, New Jersey.

Police did not offer additional details surrounding her disappearance.

Kaps is described as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and between 130 and 185 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She also has scars on her face from picking scars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Valley Police Det. Matthew Galli at Please contact Detective Galli at 845-356-7400 or 845-709-7457. Agency Case Number 20SV19872

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.