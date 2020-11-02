Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Goats Found On Route 59 In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Missing a pair of goats? The Hudson Valley Humane Society is looking for their owners.
Missing a pair of goats? 

Yep, goats.

The Hudson Valley Humane Society said it retrieved two goats that were out on Halloween, wandering during the day on Route 52 near the Orange and Rockland County Utility building in Spring Valley on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Both had collars, but no identification. 

Anyone with information or the goat's owners are asked to contact the Humane Society via text at  917-701-3870 if you know where they live, thank you.

For now, the Humane Society said the goats are safe at their headquarters at 200 Quaker Road in Pomona. 

