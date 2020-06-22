Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Investigation Underway After Black Lives Matter Main Street Artwork Damaged In Nyack

Zak Failla
Main Street in Nyack.
Main Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A “Black Lives Matter” art installation in Rockland County was defaced by motorcyclists, police said.

Detectives from the Orangetown Police Department are investigating reports of vandalism at the installation, which was reported on Saturday, June 20.

Police said that on Friday, June 19, the artwork that had the words “Black Lives Matter,” was created by the Nyack Center and the center's teen council on Main Street in Nyack.

The following day, the department learned that motorcycles had left skid marks across the painting.

The investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. 

Anyone with information or businesses that may have captured video of the incident have been asked to contact detectives by calling (845) 359-3700 or using Tip 411 to provide anonymous information.

