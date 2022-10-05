Closure Scheduled For Ramp On Palisades Interstate Parkway In Orangetown

State officials issued an alert about a planned ramp closure on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

Motorists in Rockland County should expect the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway ramp to Exit 5N (State Route 303) in Orangetown to close on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and midnight, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The closure is needed to facilitate guide rail repairs, officials said.

State officials said motorists should follow the posted detour as an alternate.

