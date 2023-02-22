Lane Closures To Affect I-684 In North Salem

A series of planned lane closures will affect traffic on Interstate 684 in the Hudson Valley.

The closures will affect I-684 in both Westchester and Putnam Counties, between Exit 8 in North Salem (Hardscrabble Road) and Exit 9 in Brewster (Interstate 84), according to the New York Department of Transportation.

On both Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Thursday, Feb. 23, one northbound lane will close between the two exits from 8 p.m. and midnight, and two northbound lanes will close between midnight and 3 a.m.

As for the southbound direction, two lanes will close on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The lane closures are to allow for construction work.

