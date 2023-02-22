Contact Us
Traffic

Lane Closures To Affect I-684 In North Salem

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic
The lane closures will affect Interstate 684 in North Salem and Brewster.
The lane closures will affect Interstate 684 in North Salem and Brewster. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A series of planned lane closures will affect traffic on Interstate 684 in the Hudson Valley.

The closures will affect I-684 in both Westchester and Putnam Counties, between Exit 8 in North Salem (Hardscrabble Road) and Exit 9 in Brewster (Interstate 84), according to the New York Department of Transportation. 

On both Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Thursday, Feb. 23, one northbound lane will close between the two exits from 8 p.m. and midnight, and two northbound lanes will close between midnight and 3 a.m.

As for the southbound direction, two lanes will close on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The lane closures are to allow for construction work.

