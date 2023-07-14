Separate Rounds Of Storms Knock Out Power In Westchester

The outages were caused by several rounds of severe thunderstorms that arrived in the region on Thursday night, July 13, and continued into Friday, bringing downpours, gusty winds in excess of 55 miles per hour, and even one-inch hail in some cases, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Friday morning at around 11 a.m., utility providers in the Hudson Valley reported the following outage numbers:

Orange & Rockland reported 10,103 customers without power, with 6,818 in Orange County, 1,161 in Rockland County, and 1,845 in Sullivan County;

NYSEG reported 510 customers without power in Westchester County; 277 in Putnam County, 77 in Sullivan County; four in Orange; two in Dutchess; 45 in Greene; and 686 in Columbia;

Con Edison reported 609 customers without power in Westchester;

Central Hudson reported 80 customers without power in Dutchess County; 208 in Greene; 48 in Orange; 13 in Putnam; and 148 in Ulster.

Central Hudson officials reminded customers to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and to assure all downed lines are active.

A flood watch is now in effect through midnight on Friday for the lower Hudson Valley. Because the region has already been battered by storms that left severe flooding on Monday, July 10, it will not take as much rain from the current batch of storms to cause more inundation, National Weather Service officials said.

