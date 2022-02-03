Scammers Banned From Westchester Stop & Shop After Harassing Customers

A group of hecklers in Northern Westchester could be arrested if they return to an area Stop & Shop where they allegedly harassed customers for cash, police said.

The North Castle Police Department received a call from a shopper at the North White Plains Stop & Shop on Custis Avenue who said he was approached by multiple Black men in their late teens or early 20s who were asking for donations for their basketball team.

Police said that when the caller was preparing to make a donation, an employee from Stop & Shop came outside and advised that the group was scamming him and to not give them any cash.

It is alleged that at that point, the group became aggressive with the store employee and threatened to harm him, prompting a police response.

Officers responded to the store, at which point the aggressive group was advised that “they are no longer allowed at the Stop & Shop and can be arrested for trespassing if they return,” and the group dispersed without incident.

